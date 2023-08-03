Save lives, donate to veterans and eat a free lunch at the Merrill MASH Blood Drive today

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) — You've got a chance to help save lives, donate to veterans and eat a free lunch all in one spot today in Merrill.
This is the final day of the Community Blood Center's summer MASH blood drives. The event is inspired by the classic tv show and partners with local VFW's.
The event takes place inside Northwoods Veterans Post, located at 601 Johnson Street.
Blood donations severely decrease during the summer, and organizers say this is a unique opportunity and event that provides a multitude of reasons to participate.
"If you are able to donate today we would love to see you!" Says public relations and community engagement specialist Juliana Jarchow. "We have lunch available, we have t shirts available. You can save a life and help support local veterans as well which is a really awesome thing to be able to do today. There is a need for blood so we just encourage everybody to come out if they are able to."
Up to three lives can be saved by a single donor, and a monetary donation is made made to the local VFW for every single blood donation.
With lunch and a free t-shirt to boot, it's an event that you wont want to miss!
Walk-ins are welcome, or you can sign up for a time slot on their website.