Schofield restaurant aiming to bring new flavors to table

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO IMPACT TRAVEL TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING... .A winter storm will bring an accumulating snowfall to the area tonight into Friday morning. The heaviest snowfall will occur this evening and overnight with the highest totals south of Highway 29. Lake enhancement is expected, bringing locally higher amounts near Lake Michigan before this system exits by early Friday afternoon. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. Northeast winds gusting to 20-25 mph at times. * WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&