Schofield restaurant aiming to bring new flavors to table

Rodzina Sandwich

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- A restaurant building off Grand Avenue in Schofield has had multiple names over the years, but as it's now called "Rodzina Restaurant," management is looking to bring in new flavors and a new mindset.

The business has been open in some form for nearly a month, serving what staff calls American comfort food with a twist, with some Polish-themed items still to come.

Dineen Gorski, an owner of the business, says it's vital they make a good first impression so they can understand what needs to be improved on.

"With the unique dishes that our chef has been creating, we've had really good feedback and we're going to strive to keep coming up with more stuff and different stuff," he said.

The restaurant plans to do an official grand opening soon. It's currently open Tuesdays through Saturdays, with fish fry specials on Fridays and smoked meat specials on Saturdays.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 