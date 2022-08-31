School resource officers speak on preparing for school year

MARATHON CO. Wis. (WAOW) -- Law enforcement officials from a number of area departments all have different ways of preparing for the school year, but one thing that remains constant is the importance of connecting with the students.
"Getting to know the families, knowing their needs developing that trust, that really goes a long way." said Kevin Cornell, School Resource Officer for Wausau Police Department.
Wausau School Resource Officer Kevin Cornell said he works with kids from 4K all he way to their teenage years, so by the time they reach middle school or high school, there's an established bond between officer and student.
"By the time I pass them on to the high school, I get to know them, their families, and how I can best help them and serve them." said Cornell.
Officials at Everest Metro Police Department said that trust and that relationship is essential to tackling any potential problems.
"Because if somebody's hearing something that's going through school, or maybe a threat that hasn't made it's way through the gossip rings a lot of kids have a relationship where they feel comfortable going to the school resource officer." said Clay Schulz, Chief of Police at Everest Metro.
Additional training for emergency preparedness includes firearm training, but also response plans for issues that happen outside of the classroom.
"So if one of our patrol officers has contact an individual in the school, maybe they were a victim of a domestic that evening, or a death in the family, we're working to make sure that our school resource officers are aware of that and the school is aware of that the next day so that they can keep an eye on them" said Schulz.
That means providing resources should they need them, they said it's crucial to make sure students aren't lost between home and school.