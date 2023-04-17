Search continues for missing Lincoln County teenagers

LINCOLN CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- Dozens of people were out Monday attempting to join a search for two missing teenagers in Lincoln County.
The effort was coordinated through social media beginning Sunday night, when the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office announced 17-year-old Aiden Grefe and 16-year-old Dakota Brown were missing.
"We are a community about our family here, family first," said William Fisher of Merrill.
The search began early Monday at Enterprise Campground, near the described last place the teens were seen.
"I thought about my kids and thought if my children were missing, I'd want everybody looking," Fisher said.
However, as the day progressed, the amount of people who showed up to help search proved to be too much for law enforcement.
Officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office recommend people stay clear of that area, near Wisconsin Highway 17 and Enterprise Campground.
"We certainly do appreciate the offers for help, and we certainly will take you up on those offers for help, if and when the appropriate time comes, but at this time, we are not there yet," said Lt. Andy VanderWyst.
They say if more people stay out of the woods, it will be easier for them to use aerial technology to spot people who are lost compared to a volunteer.
VanderWyst says people have also gotten stuck on snow-covered roads inside the woods, which also limits county resources.
Lincoln County will have the latest updates on the search on its social media.
If you see Aiden or Dakota, call 911 immediately.