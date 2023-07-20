Search continues for missing Weston woman

MARATHON CO. Wis. (WAOW) -- The continued disappearance of a Weston woman has investigators desperately searching for clues.
Tara Jane Sullivan, now 48 years old, went missing on April 18th of 2023. Her iPhone was on the ground at a dead end street in the township of Ringle, just off of highway 29.
"We didn't know at the time and we still don't know if a crime was committed," said Jeff Stefonek, Captain of Investigations at Marathon County Sheriff's Department.
When police went to Sullivan's home in Weston to return the phone, they found an unusual scene.
"We found damage to the home to the garage door, it looked like someone had crashed through the garage door exiting the garage and she was no where to be found," said Stefonek.
Her vehicle, a 2017 white Buick Enclave, was found on the side of Old Hwy 29 in Shawano County, abandoned.
Despite law enforcement's best search efforts, including search units, K9 and drone usage, Sullivan was no where to be found.
Now, more than three months later, they're still searching, but the lack of information surrounding her disappearance is making the investigation difficult.
"We don't know if she was taken against her will or if she left on purpose," said Stefonek, "We don't have eyewitnesses of the disappearance, she has not contacted her family members and she seems to be without all of her personal belongings like her cell phone and her purse, which had identifying information that a person would usually need."
Ultimately, they said they just want her safe.
"If she's somewhere just making a new life in a new community somewhere that she ultimately reaches out to her family and establishes that connection again," said Stefonek.
Tara Jane Sullivan stands at about 5 foot 7 inches tall, she is caucasian, has green eyes, and her hair is blonde or strawberry blonde. She weighs 128 lbs. Her current hair color is unknown at this time.
Anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts or details that could aid in the investigation can contact the Marathon County Sheriff's Department at (715) 261-1200
If you see Tara, call 9-1-1 immediately.