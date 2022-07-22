Search ends for human remains in Port Edwards

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WAOW)-- The search for human remains in the Wisconsin River in Port Edwards has ended.
The search ended on Friday according to the Wood County Sheriff's Office.
It began on Tuesday when workers at a dam found some remains. Investigators were also at the scene Wednesday and Thursday.
The department say's they are working with a forensic anthropologist to determine the cause of death and I.D. the person.
Water levels of the river in the area will start to rise after being lowered to help in the search.
An update will be made when a positive I.D. and cause of death is available.