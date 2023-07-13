Search for missing woman in Juneau County

MAUSTON, Wis. (WAOW) - The Juneau County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman.
A press release says Leya Stewart was last seen on July 4th in Mauston, near 43rd street and the township of Lemonweir.
She's described as a white woman in her early 40's, approximately 5'05" and weighing around 150 pounds.
She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Stewart was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark shorts with no shoes.
Police say she has a tattoos on her right shoulder, right leg and on her back.
Anyone with information - or who has seen Stewart - is asked to call the Juneau County Sheriff's Office at (608) 847-5649.