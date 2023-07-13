 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts until midnight Sunday (Saturday night). The southern half
of the state will see the heaviest smoke impacts from 6 AM
Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely that this advisory
will be allowed to expire as planned for northern Wisconsin, we
may need to extend the end-time of the advisory for southern
Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Search for missing woman in Juneau County

  • Updated
  • 0
Missing Woman Juneau County Web Pic Leya Stewart
Mason Dowling

MAUSTON, Wis. (WAOW) - The Juneau County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman.

A press release says Leya Stewart was last seen on July 4th in Mauston, near 43rd street and the township of Lemonweir.

She's described as a white woman in her early 40's, approximately 5'05" and weighing around 150 pounds.

Leya Stewart Missing Woman Juneau County

She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Stewart was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark shorts with no shoes.

Police say she has a tattoos on her right shoulder, right leg and on her back. 

Anyone with information - or who has seen Stewart - is asked to call the Juneau County Sheriff's Office at (608) 847-5649.

