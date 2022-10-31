Second largest Powerball jackpot in history, experts advise playing responsibly

WISCONSIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Powerball jackpot stands at a staggering one billion dollars, the second largest in the game's history.
The odds of winning were 1 in over 292 million.
With the prize climbing this high, experts advised caution.
"Don't take money that's meant for bills, or rent or gas to get to work, just really pay attention to that," said Rose Blozinski, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Counsil on Problem Gambling.
She said it's important to not spend more than you can afford, and always plan for tomorrow.