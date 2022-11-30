Section 715 Throwing Co. holds warm-up tournament before World Axe Throwing Championships

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) - Section 715 Throwing Co. held a warm-up tournament prior to the upcoming world championships in Appleton.
With anticipation growing, throwers from all over the globe came down to Plover to get some early repetitions before the weekend.
"You're going up against the best," said Chris Adams, a championship contestant from Plover. "It's really good to get that pressure feeling on now before we head over there."
Central Wisconsin is going to be represented well. Three throwers from Plover are competing, as well as multiple from Wausau.
Brad Cole first picked up knife and axe throwing just a little over two years ago. Now, he finds himself competing for a world championship.
"I never thought I'd be at the point where I'm at. It's just great to see," said Brad Cole, another thrower from Plover.
A total of 256 throwers will compete for a $50,000 in pool money from all over the world. Aaron Ropcean made his way all the way from New Zealand to compete, but the native Canadian has been playing this game for a while.
"I started in my backyard in northern Alberta throwing against a piece of wood by the fire pit," said Ropcean.
Aaron hopes to bring home the title, but win or lose, he always knows that one person will have his back.
"I can tell you what this means to my mom, and she's pretty excited about it," said Ropcean.
The tournament starts on Friday December 2nd at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in Appleton with a full slate of matches going throughout the weekend