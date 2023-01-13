Sen. Baldwin visits new Wausau water treatment facility

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Senator Tammy Baldwin stopped by Wausau's new water treatment facility to take a tour Friday, alongside officials from Wausau and Rib Mountain.
Baldwin was part of a group that helped Wausau get federal funds to continue its fight against PFAS, which are often referred to as cancer-causing chemicals.
The senator commended the city for its forward thinking in getting the new facility to include features like removing PFAS from water.
While Wausau's facility has been fully operational for a few weeks, Baldwin acknowledged several more communities across the state still have unanswered questions about their own water.
"We also have challenges that vary locally depending on whether you're in a water utility or reliant on your own well, so we still have a lot of work that lies ahead," she said.
Wausau and Rib Mountain are both set to receive more than $1.6 million in federal funds to address long-term PFAS concerns.