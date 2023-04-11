Sen. Baldwin visits Wausau Fire Department

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin paid a visit to the Wausau Fire Department Tuesday, as part of her "Delivering for Wisconsin Tour."
She was given a tour of Station 1 and sat in on EMS-related demonstrations.
The Wausau Fire Department was a recent recipient of a federal Staffing for Effective Fire and Emergency Response Grant to fund the hiring of nine new firefighter positions for three years.
Baldwin says it remains important to keep looking out for those who put their lives on the line and give them help where needed.
"When these programs expire, sunset, come to an end, or whatever word you want to use, it's up to us to stand up and reauthorize them and reauthorize the funding for them," Baldwin said.
She adds that once the Senate comes back from its spring break, it plans to further discuss legislation and grants to help local first responders like how Wausau's department has received help.
Baldwin adds that recruiting and retaining staff is one of the biggest problems local fire departments face.