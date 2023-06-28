 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will continue to affect
Wisconsin, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We
expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming
days and will adjust messaging as needed.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through this episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the period of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category. People with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Senior Open staff arrange for all to properly see action

Sentry Accessible

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- As thousands of fans are expected to file in to SentryWorld Golf Course for the USGA Senior Open, staff have made sure to account for people of all abilities.

Through the pre-tournament access period for fans, some like Ron Lorbeck of Wisconsin Rapids could be seen going from hole to hole on a scooter, which is available to fans for free.

"This is unbelievable. Otherwise, I wouldn't be able to see everything that I wanted to see," Lorbeck said.

They can be found outside Gate 1, the entrance near North Point Drive, and can be used throughout the course, but need to be returned at the end of the day.

Staff say they had to make many aspects of the overall experiences high priorities, like installing ramps at many tents and implementing a shuttle system throughout the course.

"It's a large area to walk, so to make sure that we can get our patrons around the entire course is important, whether you need transportation because of a disability or just because it's a long, hot day," said Eric Falkavage, the Disabilities Director for the tournament.

Once the tournament starts, the crowd sizes will get larger, but staff are hoping the accommodations they've made can help make the experience memorable.

"We're hoping it's an easy, enjoyable experience from the time they park their car to the time they get back to their car at night. That is our goal," said Holly Bauer, the health and wellness manager at Sentry.

Tee times begin at 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

