Seven students chosen from Wausau for Kids from Wisconsin

WAUSAU (WAOW) — The Kids from Wisconsin are gearing up for their summer tour and they're taking seven students from Wausau with them.
The kids are currently in their two-week training camp where they will learn all the songs and dances they will tour throughout the Badger state.
It's an experience that keeps the kids auditioning year-after-year.
"Just being around so many talented and creative people who are just humbling and kind and so positive, it's just such a healthy experience I needed to do again," said Nathaniel Contreras, singer and dancer for Kids from Wisconsin.
Another student agrees that it's a special experience.
"It's just such an educational experience on top of such an exciting and fun performance experience," Zaden Scheer said.
A key theme reiterated by the students was the incredible opportunities.
"It's an opportunity for me to teach and learn from other individuals my age and perform at a high caliber for basically everybody across the state," guitarist Sean Powers said.
For singer and dancer Nolan Travis, he's excited to perform for family and friends.
"It'll be super fun and a rewarding feeling seeing the people I respect in the audience and the mutual respect we have for one another," he said.
You can find the tour schedule and more information about the kids here.