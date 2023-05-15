Several area counties under increased fire danger

(WAOW) -- Several counties in North-Central Wisconsin are currently under increased fire danger.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Langlade, Lincoln, Price, Forest, Vilas, Oneida, and Iron counties, among others across the state, are under a "very high" fire danger.
Marathon, Taylor, and Shawano counties are among those under a "high" fire danger.
This means no burning can be done, due to increased wildfire risks.
The DNR says the danger levels may remain elevated until Thursday, which is when a chance of rain may move into the area.
As of 5:30 p.m. Monday, the DNR has been aware of two wildfires in our area on the day, one in Marathon County and one in Oneida County, both of which have been controlled.