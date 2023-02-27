 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SLIPPERY ROADS TO CONTINUE OVERNIGHT...

Light snow and patchy freezing drizzle will taper off in most
areas by midnight. However, falling temperatures will cause wet
roads to freeze overnight, resulting in continued hazardous travel
conditions.

Motorists should anticipate snow or ice covered spots on roads
for the rest of the night. Untreated secondary roads, bridges and
overpasses may be especially slippery. Slow down and allow extra
time to reach your destination.

Several barred owls injured in car collisions

  • 0
Barred Owl REGI

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -- Raptor Education Group, Inc. says it has taken in seven barred owls that have been hit by cars over the last week, according to a Facebook post.

One of those owls died due to a spinal fracture, but the other ones are getting help for treatable injuries.

Because of their dark color, barred owls are tough to spot if they fly in front of a car, especially at night.

If you're behind the wheel and hit one or see one injured, REGI recommends picking them up with a towel or jacket and getting them to the nearest wildlife center.

If you cannot get it in right away, keep the owl in a cardboard box with towels or a plastic container with proper air holes, and not a wired cage, which they can get caught in.

These owls are mostly found in the woods and will swoop down to catch their prey, making likely to be hit by a passing car.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you