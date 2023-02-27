Several barred owls injured in car collisions

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -- Raptor Education Group, Inc. says it has taken in seven barred owls that have been hit by cars over the last week, according to a Facebook post.
One of those owls died due to a spinal fracture, but the other ones are getting help for treatable injuries.
Because of their dark color, barred owls are tough to spot if they fly in front of a car, especially at night.
If you're behind the wheel and hit one or see one injured, REGI recommends picking them up with a towel or jacket and getting them to the nearest wildlife center.
If you cannot get it in right away, keep the owl in a cardboard box with towels or a plastic container with proper air holes, and not a wired cage, which they can get caught in.
These owls are mostly found in the woods and will swoop down to catch their prey, making likely to be hit by a passing car.