Several Black History Month events in Wausau

Weather Alert

...SNOW WILL RESULT IN RAPIDLY DETERIORATING TRAVEL CONDITIONS THIS MORNING... A band of snow will sweep east across Wisconsin during the morning hours. At 645 am, the leading edge of the band extended from near Crandon to Antigo to Wautoma. The band will rapidly overspread eastern Wisconsin, reaching the lakeshore by 830 am. The intensity of the snowfall increases fairly quickly once the snow begins. With temperatures still well below freezing and increasingly gusty south winds, the snow will result in rapidly deteriorating travel conditions in eastern Wisconsin. Hazardous travel conditions were already occurring in central and north- central Wisconsin. Motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel conditions for the morning commute. Be sure to allow extra travel time so you can reach your destination safely. Gusty west winds to around 30 mph are likely to produce some blowing and drifting of the snow during the mid-day hours. However, temperatures across portions of central and east-central Wisconsin are forecast to warm above freezing during the afternoon. Once that occurs, the blowing and drifting will be greatly reduced.