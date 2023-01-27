 Skip to main content
...SNOW WILL RESULT IN RAPIDLY DETERIORATING TRAVEL CONDITIONS
THIS MORNING...

A band of snow will sweep east across Wisconsin during the
morning hours. At 645 am, the leading edge of the band extended
from near Crandon to Antigo to Wautoma. The band will rapidly
overspread eastern Wisconsin, reaching the lakeshore by 830 am.
The intensity of the snowfall increases fairly quickly once the
snow begins. With temperatures still well below freezing and
increasingly gusty south winds, the snow will result in rapidly
deteriorating travel conditions in eastern Wisconsin. Hazardous
travel conditions were already occurring in central and north-
central Wisconsin.

Motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel conditions for
the morning commute. Be sure to allow extra travel time so you can
reach your destination safely.

Gusty west winds to around 30 mph are likely to produce some
blowing and drifting of the snow during the mid-day hours.
However, temperatures across portions of central and east-central
Wisconsin are forecast to warm above freezing during the afternoon.
Once that occurs, the blowing and drifting will be greatly
reduced.

Several Black History Month events in Wausau

  • Updated
  • 0
black history month
By Sierra Rehm

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Black History Month is less than a week away, and there are some free events hosted by LPRC Diversity Consulting Services and NAOMI to celebrate.

February 1: Black History Month kick-off event at Wausau East High School from 6-8 p.m.

February 9: Conference from 9-3 p.m. at the UWSP Wausau campus on why talking about race still matters.

February 16: Black history trivia night at the Marathon County Historical Society from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

February 24: Black History Month celebration from 6-9 p.m. at White Water Music Hall.

More details can be found in the graphic below. You can register for the events here.

Black History Month events

Have any story ideas? You can send them to sfisher@waow.com

Tags

