Several Black History Month events in Wausau

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Black History Month is less than a week away, and there are some free events hosted by LPRC Diversity Consulting Services and NAOMI to celebrate.
February 1: Black History Month kick-off event at Wausau East High School from 6-8 p.m.
February 9: Conference from 9-3 p.m. at the UWSP Wausau campus on why talking about race still matters.
February 16: Black history trivia night at the Marathon County Historical Society from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
February 24: Black History Month celebration from 6-9 p.m. at White Water Music Hall.
More details can be found in the graphic below. You can register for the events here.