Several Oneida Co. snowmobilers cited for OWI

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Oneida County Sheriff's Department says there were eight people cited for operating a snowmobile while intoxicated in the county over the weekend of February 4-5.
Patrol captain Tyler Young tells News 9 a majority of the citations were either because people crashed their sled or were stopped by law enforcement.
Alcohol impairs riders' ability to control their snowmobile and follow road signs.
As riding season winds down, people are asking riders to be respectful while on the roads and trails, and don't operate a sled while drunk.
"We're not talking about air bags that cars have, you just don't have those safety things. In most of these accidents, people get ejected from the snowmobile and then bad things happen after that," Young said.
Those riding on public land are subject to the same laws as those who operate a normal car.
According to the state Department of Natural Resources, ten people have died in snowmobile-related crashes since early January.