Several political campaign signs stolen in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marshfield Police Department says it has received multiple reports of political campaign signs stolen from yards in the city.
News 9 obtained ten police reports Thursday, all since September 1. One of which claimed someone stole six campaign signs posted on the side of their house this week.
According to Kathleen Rulka, the co-chair of the Wood County Democratic Party, the signs on that property were supporting Democratic candidates in the upcoming election, valued at $10 per sign.
"When we have theft, vandalism, and trespassing on property, it harms a community," Rulka said.
It is against the law in Wisconsin to remove or deface a political sign, and anyone caught doing so could face fines.
Both parties in Wood County denounce that behavior.
"We do not encourage any of our people to do any such thing. We are basically law and order folks top to bottom," said Joe Humphrey, the vice chair of the Republican Party of Wood County.
"If I ever heard of anyone in our party stealing signs from the other party, I would stop them," Rulka added.
Of the other reports from Marshfield Police, there were several claims of Democratic candidate signs stolen from their property.
Humphrey says he is aware of two instances of Republican signs stolen and needed to be replaced in Marshfield on the Wood County side of the city.
With an election looming, both sides are preaching unity.
"We would prefer that people talk together and find common ground and find some solutions that are workable and equitable for both sides," Humphrey said.
"In order to promote a healthy community, we need to be able to have dialogue to solve the problems that our community faces," Rulka added.
If you do have any signs stolen or damaged, you are encouraged to report it to law enforcement.
Marshfield Police say the number of stolen signs reports it has received so far has been typical for an election year.