Several thousand across Central Wisconsin impacted by power outages, including 25 percent of Marathon County

(WAOW) — Not only did we get slammed with a wet, thick snow, the ice has caused heavy branches falling on power lines. We are seeing vast power outages across our viewing area but particularly in Marathon County where about 25% of residents are without power.
According to poweroutage.us, nearly 12,000 homes in Marathon County are without power out of the nearly 71,000 in Wisconsin without power as of 9:39 Thursday morning. Of the nearly 71,000 seeing power outages or Wi-fi issues, over 30,000 are Xcel Energy customers.
Nearly all of Sawyer and Rusk counties in the Northwest portion of the state are without power.
Stick with News 9 as we continue to update the many of us impacted by the winter weather.