"She wanted the best for everyone" : Those who knew fallen officer reflect on her life

Wis. (WAOW) -- Emily Breidenbach graduated from Merrill High School in 2009.
She played basketball all four years, and her former coach said she was always looking out for people.
"The first time you met Emily you knew that she wanted what was best for others, she had a great sense of humor and knew how to make you smile," said Melissa Yuska, former basketball coach.
Yuska said she was a big motivator on the team, and was always lifting people up.
"She was someone who wanted to make sure everyone was smiling, knew when to crack jokes, and wanted to make sure everyone was enjoying themselves," said Yuska.
And she was rarely seen without a smile on her face.
"She's making me smile just thinking about her," said Yuska.
That infectious smile, seemingly always present, had an impact on everyone.
"For me it's been nearly 8 years since I've seen her, and I can still remember her smile," said Stoughton Police Chief Daniel Jenks.
"Her smile, infectious smile, will probably be what they remember the most," said Detective Sergeant Cole Sargent.
The need to make people smile followed her from the court to the streets.
"Extremely bubbly, extremely happy; she brought just a really positive vibe to the squad room and on patrol out on calls," said Officer Todd Dovichi.
The 32 year-old started her career in Stoughton, serving the community for 9 months before moving on to Chetek, where she served four years before her watch ended.
"Chetek department will be back and we will pull through this, and we will be Emily Strong," said Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis.
Emily's brother told the ABC station in Minneapolis that their dad was the police chief in Chetek when they were kids, and her family was so proud when she was later hired at that same station.