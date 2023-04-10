"She wanted the best for everyone" : Those who knew fallen officer reflect on her life

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County. Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County. Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County. Wolf River at New London affecting Outagamie, Winnebago and Waupaca Counties. Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Outagamie, Waupaca and Shawano Counties. For the Wisconsin River...including Otter Rapids-Eagle River, Rainbow Reservoir, Rhinelander, Alice Lake Reservoir, Tomahawk Dam, Hat Rapids Dam, Grandfather Dam, Merrill, Alexander Reservoir, Wausau, Rothschild, Dubay Reservoir, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Biron Reservoir...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Lower Wolf River...including Shiocton, New London, Lake Poygan...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO LATE SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening to late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the river gauging station. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 9.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to a crest of 13.0 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.0 feet on 04/02/1967. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&