"She wanted the best for everyone" : Those who knew fallen officer reflect on her life

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wolf River at New London affecting Outagamie, Winnebago and
Waupaca Counties.

Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Outagamie, Waupaca and Shawano
Counties.

For the Wisconsin River...including Otter Rapids-Eagle River,
Rainbow Reservoir, Rhinelander, Alice Lake Reservoir, Tomahawk Dam,
Hat Rapids Dam, Grandfather Dam, Merrill, Alexander Reservoir,
Wausau, Rothschild, Dubay Reservoir, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point,
Wisconsin Rapids, Biron Reservoir...Minor flooding is forecast.
For the Lower Wolf River...including Shiocton, New London, Lake
Poygan...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO LATE SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 9.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 13.0 feet early Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.0 feet on 04/02/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wolf River at New London affecting Outagamie, Winnebago and
Waupaca Counties.

Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Outagamie, Waupaca and Shawano
Counties.

For the Wisconsin River...including Otter Rapids-Eagle River,
Rainbow Reservoir, Rhinelander, Alice Lake Reservoir, Tomahawk Dam,
Hat Rapids Dam, Grandfather Dam, Merrill, Alexander Reservoir,
Wausau, Rothschild, Dubay Reservoir, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point,
Wisconsin Rapids, Biron Reservoir...Minor flooding is forecast.
For the Lower Wolf River...including Shiocton, New London, Lake
Poygan...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO LATE SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Rothschild.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Floodwaters approach a business between
Business Highway 51 and the Wisconsin River in Rothschild.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 22.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 26.9 feet Wednesday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
26.9 feet on 09/22/1980.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Observed flooding changed to Minor severity for the following
rivers in Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Otter Rapids-Eagle River,
Rainbow Reservoir, Rhinelander, Alice Lake Reservoir, Tomahawk Dam,
Hat Rapids Dam, Grandfather Dam, Merrill, Alexander Reservoir,
Wausau, Rothschild, Dubay Reservoir, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point,
Wisconsin Rapids, Biron Reservoir...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 PM CDT Monday the stage was 1167.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:10 PM CDT Monday was 1167.1 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1167.2 feet on 12/15/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"She wanted the best for everyone" : Those who knew fallen officer reflect on her life

  • Updated
  • 0
Emily Breidenbach

Wis. (WAOW) --  Emily Breidenbach graduated from Merrill High School in 2009.

She played basketball all four years, and her former coach said she was always looking out for people. 

"The first time you met Emily you knew that she wanted what was best for others, she had a great sense of humor and knew how to make you smile," said Melissa Yuska, former basketball coach. 

Yuska said she was a big motivator on the team, and was always lifting people up. 

"She was someone who wanted to make sure everyone was smiling, knew when to crack jokes, and wanted to make sure everyone was enjoying themselves," said Yuska. 

And she was rarely seen without a smile on her face.

"She's making me smile just thinking about her," said Yuska.

That infectious smile, seemingly always present, had an impact on everyone. 

"For me it's been nearly 8 years since I've seen her, and I can still remember her smile," said Stoughton Police Chief Daniel Jenks.

"Her smile, infectious smile, will probably be what they remember the most," said Detective Sergeant Cole Sargent.

The need to make people smile followed her from the court to the streets. 

"Extremely bubbly, extremely happy; she brought just a really positive vibe to the squad room and on patrol out on calls," said Officer Todd Dovichi.

The 32 year-old started her career in Stoughton, serving the community for 9 months before moving on to Chetek, where she served four years before her watch ended.

"Chetek department will be back and we will pull through this, and we will be Emily Strong," said Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis. 

Emily's brother told the ABC station in Minneapolis that their dad was the police chief in Chetek when they were kids, and her family was so proud when she was later hired at that same station.

Have story ideas? You can send them to slee@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you