Shelters nationwide have seen a rise in numbers for dogs

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Shelters across the nation have seen a massive rise in surrendered dogs due to an endless amount of reasons.
We checked in with our local shelter to see how they are doing with the recent trend in full shelters.
"it’s hard for puppies to get adopted it’s like, how does a ten year old dog stand a chance? You know, we have to make sure that we’re being the voice for all of those animals." said Executive Director for the Humane Society of Marathon County Lisa Leitermann
Many ways to help with overcrowding of shelters is spay/neuter your pets, help promote shelters through sharing posts, promote animal fostering, and even consider donating to your local shelter or humane society.
Leitermann said, "We’re not as dire as some of the other shelters in the southern part of the country. We’re not stacking dogs together in kennels, or having to you know, they’re not coming out of our ears, they’re not in every room of the building that sort of thing, but we’ve definitely seen a change in the pattern of animal welfare that you know we just kind of have to adapt to."
Be sure to visit your local animal shelter, or human e society to see how to help out and get involved.