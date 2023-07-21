SILVER ALERT: Rhinelander man found safe

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- 10:30 p.m. UPDATE: Charles has been found safe.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice reports Charles Quintin LaHam, 70, from Rhinelander is missing.
In a release, they said Charles was visiting a friend in Egg Harbor, left that area this afternoon, and was lost trying to find his way home to Rhinelander.
Charles is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, with gray or partially gray hair.
He's white and has brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, and a black hat.
His vehicle is a 2016 silver Nissan Rogue with Wisconsin plates 455FKB.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Oneida County Sherriff's Office at 715-361-5201.
For emergencies, call 911.