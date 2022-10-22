Skaar Family Benefit held at Merrill High School honoring Ian Skaar

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) - On September 17th, the Skaar family was on their way back from a movie night at a friend's house when an alleged drunk driver slammed into their vehicle.
That crash would kill their 8-year-old son, Ian.
"We're changed. We're forever changed," said Tom Skaar, father of Ian.
Ian's passion to help out on his family's farm, as well as sports, and school made him such an integral part of the community.
"Doing chores, cleaning up, and helping out in the garden. It's left such a void in our lives," said Skaar.
The loss of such a young, vibrant life was felt throughout Central Wisconsin.
"It's truly sad. And it's 100% preventable," said Mary Meyerhoff, friend of Tom and Planner for the Skaar Family Benefit.
Meyerhoff would set up a benefit for the family, and the response from the community was so large, they had to move venues.
"The outreach of the community has been just amazing," said Meyerhoff.
The Skaar family felt it themselves, and although nothing will fill the void of losing their son, the outreach from surrounding areas was touching.
"It's great to see people come together. The world needs more of that," said Skaar.
The benefit included silent auctions, 50-50 raffles, and other activities where all proceeds going straight to the Skaar's.
The family is confident that Ian's memory will live on.
"I think people will remember Ian as that nice, well-mannered, fun little boy," said Skaar.
For those who didn't make the benefit, the family has a GoFundMe and MealTrain page to donate.