Small Business Saturday brings dozens of shoppers out

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Another Small Business Saturday has come and gone, with dozens of people taking to downtown Wausau to shop small.
Allison Magnuson opened The Local in downtown Wausau in 2017, this year is her sixth small business Saturday.
"It's exciting seeing so many people out and about today." said Magnuson.
Business owners said the dedicated day makes them feel appreciated.
"The feeling that we're making a difference in our community and in the lives of all of our makers as well." said Magnuson.
She said small businesses are the core of this community.
"By supporting small businesses we're creating the environment and the community that we want." said Magnuson.
And she's grateful for the connections her business has brought.
"My favorite part about being a small business owner is the relationships that you form with your regular customers, and in our case, the relationships that we get to have with all of the small businesses that we work with." said Magnuson.
Shoppers said shopping local can make your holiday shopping one of a kind.
"I love shopping these different areas and you get really unique gifts and things like that." said Lauren Shnowske, shopper.
While it may be Small Business Saturday, the day alone shouldn't be the only reason to shop local, and businesses said they appreciate the support all year round.