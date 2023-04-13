Small Businesses of the Year Awards 2023

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Several Central Wisconsin businesses were recognized on Thursday, at the Wausau Chamber of Commerce's Small Business of the Year Awards.
The annual event recognizes small businesses and the role they play in Central Wisconsin communities.
Winning in the 'Business to Consumer category: Patriot Auto Repair LLC.
Taking home the win in the 'Charitable non-profit category: Never Forgotten Honor Flight.
Both organizations thanked the community for their endless support every step of the way.
"As an automotive technician I can work with my hands, it's the most glamorous profession, it certainly doesn't pay the best, but it allows me to help others, that's what it's all about, helping those around you," said Jim Pinsonneault, Owner of Patriot Auto Repair LLC.
"Receiving this award is a special honor for the board and me, but the real heroes are the men and women who responded to the call of duty and put themselves in harms way for all of us, so I'm proud to accept this award on their behalf," said Ken Moberg, with Never Forgotten Honor Flight.
The event was emceed by Wake Up Wisconsin's own Brittany Slaughter and Sadie Fisher.