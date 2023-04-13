Small Businesses of the Year Awards 2023

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Alexander Reservoir affecting Lincoln
County.

Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir affecting Wood County.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Alexander Reservoir, Wausau,
Rothschild, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point, Biron Reservoir...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Thursday was 12.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.6 feet on 04/22/1916.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Rothschild.

* WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, A public boat landing on the west side of
the river is covered with water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 26.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CDT Thursday was 26.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.2
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
26.4 feet on 03/07/1983.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 1169.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:10 PM CDT Thursday was 1169.6 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1169.5 feet on 09/24/2010.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED FRIDAY...

Very warm temperatures, relative humidities of 20 to 30 percent
and south winds gusting to around 25 mph will result in near
critical fire weather conditions across snow free areas Friday.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildfire. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking
materials, chainsaws, and all-terrain vehicles all have the ability
to throw a spark and ignite a wildfire. Debris burning should not
be attempted.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Several Central Wisconsin businesses were recognized on Thursday, at the Wausau Chamber of Commerce's Small Business of the Year Awards.

The annual event recognizes small businesses and the role they play in Central Wisconsin communities. 

Winning in the 'Business to Consumer category: Patriot Auto Repair LLC.

Taking home the win in the 'Charitable non-profit category: Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

Both organizations thanked the community for their endless support every step of the way. 

"As an automotive technician I can work with my hands, it's the most glamorous profession, it certainly doesn't pay the best, but it allows me to help others, that's what it's all about, helping those around you," said Jim Pinsonneault, Owner of Patriot Auto Repair LLC.

"Receiving this award is a special honor for the board and me, but the real heroes are the men and women who responded to the call of duty and put themselves in harms way for all of us, so I'm proud to accept this award on their behalf," said Ken Moberg, with Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

The event was emceed by Wake Up Wisconsin's own Brittany Slaughter and Sadie Fisher. 

