...WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW TO MUCH OF THE AREA TONIGHT...

.Precipitation from a slow moving storm system will change from rain
and a wintry mix to snow tonight. The snow will be heavy at times,
especially after midnight. Travel is expected to become hazardous
overnight.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to heavy snow. A total
accumulation of 6 to 11 inches expdected. Winds gusting as high as
35 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon County.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Snow shoveling can lead to a heart attack

  • Updated
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Some northcentral Wisconsin communities have declared a snow emergency, but medical experts want people to prepare their bodies before the snow comes down.

Doctors with Aspirus Health recommend people start preparing their physical health before shoveling the driveway to lower their risk of a heart attack. 

Shoveling snow may be an annoying chore, but it is also a full-body workout. Shoveling uses every muscle group and incorporates strength, cardio and endurance that can strain the heart.

"People experience heart attacks for shoveling snow because essentially they are not getting enough blood flow to their heart," Daniel Krause Cardiologist, Aspirus Health, said. "They have underlying coronary artery disease and they push themselves well beyond their limits."

Those most at risk include people over the age of 60, those with a history of heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes, or those who have had a previous heart attack.

National Safety Council recommends the following tips to shovel safely this winter. Some tips they have include, not shoveling after eating or while smoking, stretching, pushing the snow rather than lifting it, and more.

If you think you are having a heart attack, call 911.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to adaniel@waow.com 

