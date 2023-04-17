Snow tow ban in place in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- A snow tow ban is in place in Clark County until Monday morning.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office asks you to use extra caution on the roads if you have to travel and be aware of high winds and near zero visibility.
