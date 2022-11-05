Snowmobile clubs clear trails for upcoming Winter

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) - Snowmobile clubs around the area are starting to prep trails as the season approaches, and clubs are urging riders to follow trail rules.
The clubs are looking to keep these trails safe and open to the public. In recent years, private land owners have cut off the trail because of riders driving into property or having loud pipes.
The Wisconsin DNR says it's illegal to have an exhaust system over 82 decibels.
"It seems to be enough to prompt some of these land owners to become very concerned," said Mark McDonald of the Northwoods Riders Snowmobile Club. "In some cases, (land owners) ultimately close down their section of the trail."
The Northwoods Riders say they see about one section of trail closed off every year due to riding off trail or loud exhaust systems.
"Imagine sleeping comfortably at 11 o' clock and all of a sudden, three guys with pipes on their sleds come ripping through the trail that happens to be on your land," said McDonald. "That happens a few times, and the land owner calls the club and says, 'You know what? Close the trail.'"
Snowmobile clubs and the DNR work very closely with land owners. If an owner cuts off a section of the trail, it could take years to re-map it or close the trail all together.
Clubs have a strong relationship with land owners and want to maintain that so riders can enjoy the Winter.
"We got 22 land owners that we work with. Everybody has been more than supportive of the snowmobile club," said Tim Kreft, President of the Green Valley Snowmobile Club. "Hopefully we can keep people on the trail and be able to keep it that way for years to come."
Both clubs expressed gratitude to land owners and thanked them for being generous to let the trail run through land.