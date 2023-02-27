Snowmobile deaths, accidents prompting more calls for safety

VILAS CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- After an early-morning fatal snowmobile crash in Vilas County Monday, safety continues to be top of mind for officials.
"The trip that you've always wanted to come up here could turn into the trip that your family or you never want to remember the rest of your life," said Jason Molle, a recreational deputy for the Vilas County Sheriff's Department.
Six out of the 13 reported deaths by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources statewide have occurred within county lines.
However, there have been many more near-misses, as Mark Crum of Arbor Vitae can attest to. He told News 9 he had had four close calls in a 24-hour span, with riders narrowly speeding past him at high speeds.
"You come to a corner, especially in the daytime, slow down," Crum said. "At night, you have the ability to see a headlight coming into a corner. In the daytime, you can't see anything. Up here, the trees on the corners, you can't see around them."
As a rider for multiple decades, he says it's disheartening to see this behavior out of a select few, and it starts with a lack of proper training.
"All you have to do now is go online and take a multiple choice test and if you pass, you're snowmobile safety certified. There's no riding involved," Crum said.
All riders in Wisconsin born in 1985 or sooner need to be certified, and that's whether you're homegrown or coming in for a visit.
In Vilas County, officials say they do their best to make safety information available for everyone, but the riders need to take the initiative.
"We can do as much enforcement as you can, as much education as we can, but when you get on that machine, that responsibility comes to you, and you have to realize the consequences for your responsibilities that can just happen in seconds," Molle said.
Crum adds he has seen little enforcement on trails this season, which is why he feels more people need to respect the trails and put safety above everything else.
"We need to have rider courses for snowmobiles just like they do for motorcycles," he said.
Molle says the biggest factors that go into snowmobile accidents are inexperience, alcohol, and speed, with some instances of all three being combined.