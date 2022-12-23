 Skip to main content
...VERY WINDY WITH BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW TONIGHT AND SATURDAY...

.Low pressure over southern Ontario will continue to intensify as it
tracks north towards western Quebec on Saturday. Bands of light snow
wrapping around the western flank of the storm will affect mainly
eastern Wisconsin from time to time, and lake-effect snow will
increase in the Lake Superior snowbelt of northern Wisconsin.
However, the main impact from the storm will be widespread blowing
and drifting snow, caused by strong northwest winds. The wind will
drive wind chills to 15 below to 35 below zero.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow and low wind chills. Additional
snow accumulations up to an inch possible. Winds gusting as high
as 45 mph. Wind chills 20 below to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times, especially in
open areas. The combination of wind and cold could result in
exposed skin suffering frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

Snowmobile safety in extreme conditions

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) - With recent weather dipping under zero, officials are warning snowmobilers to ride safe.

Experts say to make sure you aren't riding alone. Some trails do not have any cell phone service if a rider were to get lost or stuck.

Make sure to bundle up and add extra layers as well. Protecting the neck and face can be key as wind hits a rider's face.

To avoid getting lost, always have a landmark that you know you can get back to, otherwise stay on marked trails so you can find your way back or to your destination.

If you see debris on the trails blocking a rider's path, snowmobile clubs around the area say that it would be a huge help to them and others if riders were able to move the debris.

"Take it easy and slow down," said President of the Forest Riders Snowmobile Club, Curt Christensen. "If you see something and you're able to move it off the trails, all the clubs would appreciate it."

Experts say to include extra hand warmers as well.

