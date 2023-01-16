Snowmobile trail closings impact area businesses

MARATHON CO. Wis. (WAOW) -- Arrow Sports Club is located right off a snowmobile trail, which is usually where they see most of their traffic this time of year, but lately they've had to get creative .
Winter in North Central Wisconsin is considerably more quiet this year.
"We definitely miss the thunderous roar of the sleds coming in," said Hunter Tesmer, Owner of Arrow.
Marathon County has yet to open a single snowmobile trail, and it's hitting businesses.
Arrow Sports Club is used to the steady stream of riders the trails bring, but the warm winter has brought traffic to a halt.
"You know there's always different factors in business you know and weathers just one of those things this year that's kind of you know impacting, so there's really nothing you can do about it," said Tesmer.
And with Packers season over, they're just trying to get people through the door.
"We just come up with crazy food specials and then drink specials and then we have bands on the weekends and we try to get people in here so I try to pack the schedule every weekend with a band so people have something to do," said Tesmer.
While bars are feeling the pressure, sports shops said they're doing alright.
"We are still having enough snow up north and the trails are open up north so people will travel and take their snowmobiles and go riding up there so we still have things going on as far as our winter business goes yes," Alan Zart, employee at Pro Motor Sports in Wausau.
But it may not last long.
"By January first, every day after that that the trails don't open our business is gonna slow down some more until we get to the point where if the trails aren't ever going to open then we're going to switch over to motorcycles," said Zart.
Despite the slow in business, they said they're just happy to be here.
"You know you just gotta roll with the punches and then try to make the best out of every situation so we're just trying to drum up business any way we can."
They said they're hopeful for weather to turn for the better.