Snowmobile trails coming to Rothschild

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Snowmobiles will soon be able to travel around and through Rothschild.

This winter, the Village of Rothschild's trail will be reconnected with Kronenwetter's. Village officials said this will bring a boost to the local economy.

"We are going to have the only hotels on a very large portion of the trails," Dave Brula, Tourism Marketing Director for the Village of Rothschild, said.

The trail will be open for the 2022-2023 snowmobile season.

The trails are not open yet, but will be once the county gives the 'okay' for snowmobile season.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to adaniel@waow.com 

