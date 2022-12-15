Snowmobile trails coming to Rothschild

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Snowmobiles will soon be able to travel around and through Rothschild.
This winter, the Village of Rothschild's trail will be reconnected with Kronenwetter's. Village officials said this will bring a boost to the local economy.
"We are going to have the only hotels on a very large portion of the trails," Dave Brula, Tourism Marketing Director for the Village of Rothschild, said.
The trail will be open for the 2022-2023 snowmobile season.
The trails are not open yet, but will be once the county gives the 'okay' for snowmobile season.