SNOWMOBILE TRAILS: Most Marathon County, Wood County trails opening

(WAOW) - Marathon County Snowmobile Trails, Zones 1, 2, 3 and 5 will reopen effective Friday at noon and most Wood County trails are now open.
In Marathon County, Zones 4 and 6 will remain closed until further notice.
Trail conditions are good, but be advised of potential ice, especially on corners and hills. Snow is powdery, so may blow and drift. Use caution on creek/water crossings, a press release from The Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department said.
The Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department reminds riders to please stay off closed trails.
WOOD COUNTY
In Wood County all other snowmobile trails have opened at 10 a.m. Friday except the following:
- Yellow River Riders will be opening trails Saturday at 8 am.
- Vesper Snow Drifters section of trail starting at intersection 8, State Highway 73 south to State
- Highway 54 (ATV intensive use area) remain closed.
County Trail maps can be accessed on the Wood County Parks and Forestry Department website.
Please travel with caution, as conditions will vary. Some areas are icey, making grooming very difficult so some areas are only partially groomed. Please be careful and ride at your own risk, a press release from Wood County Parks and Forestry Department said. Respect landowners and stay on marked trails, the release also stated.
Wood County multi-use trails at NEPCO, Powers Bluff, and Richfield 360 are groomed and track set. Trail pass information is located at trail head locations.
Powers Bluff Winter Sports Area will be open Saturday and Sunday for tubing and skiing with two sessions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. All day passes also available.