Snowmobiler Missing in Lincoln County

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a snowmobile rider last seen over the weekend.

They say Kevin Peterson was last heard from Saturday morning near Somo Lake Resort in Tomahawk.

Missing snowmobiler

A Facebook post on the Northwoods Passage Snowmobile Club say he has not responded to phone calls or text messages.

The Sheriff's Department asks residents nearby and riders in the area to keep their eyes out - especially near open bodies of water, or in places where there should be ice but isn't.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department at 715-536-6272 or Tomahawk Police Department 715-453-2121

