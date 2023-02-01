Solutions on horizon after several Wausau school bus issues

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Over the last few months, it has not been a guarantee every student will get bused to and from school in Wausau, but steps are being taken to rectify the situation.
The Wausau School District and First Student, the district's primary transportation provider, have had to cancel routes due to a lack of bus drivers, forcing several changes, including having dozens of middle schoolers take Metro Ride to school.
"We're canceling routes we never thought we'd have to cancel, we're delaying routes, we're combining routes, we're further leveraging the Wausau Metro Ride system," recalled Bob Tess, the chief finance and business services officer for the Wausau School District.
First Student says it has been in constant communication with the Wausau School District lately trying to come up with equitable solutions, adding a driver shortage is not a new problem for them.
Internally, the drivers there say they have been in a tough spot through these issues, having to handle the negativity brought upon them.
"When they feel like they're failing service to a community, it hurts, and so they take a lot of pride in what they're doing and they're certainly doing everything that they can," said Scott Anderson, the location manager for First Student in Wausau, who also has his own bus route.
Now, First Student says it has gained some momentum to put those previous challenges in the past, hiring more drivers and increasing pay rates over the last month in an effort to retain them.
Tess says it will be especially important to have things up to par with more changes possibly on the horizon.
"If we're talking about restructuring two years from now, hopefully all of these labor issues are behind us by then," he said.
Plus, they say the best way to fix the problem is to get in the drivers' seat.
"Instead of discouraging people from coming down to First Student, we should be encouraging those people to apply. Bus driving is a lot of fun, the kids are outstanding, and we do it in a safe manner," Anderson said.
Tess also says about 50 students are still inconvenienced by changes to busing, but hopes that number can be fully reduced by the start of next school year.