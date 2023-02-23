Some Marathon County snowmobile trail zones to reopen

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Some snowmobile trail zones in Marathon County are reopening on Friday, February 24.
In a news release from the Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department, they said Marathon County snowmobile trail zones 1, 2, 3, and 5 will reopen on Friday, February 24 at noon.
They said zones 4 and 6 will remain closed until further notice.
They said trail conditions are good, but to be aware that there could be ice, especially on corners and hills.
The snow may also blow and drift, and riders are asked to use caution on creek/water crossings.
The department wants to remind riders to stay off closed trails, as off-trail riding is trespassing.
Trail maps are available online and at their office.