Southern Wisconsin lakes abuzz with dragonfly swarm

MEQUON, Wis. (WISN) -- Something's buzzing across the southern half of the Badger state, especially as you get closer to the water.
"It's just like, ah! And I just want to get away as quick as possible," Sidd Wetzel, a nearby resident said as he and his wife walk near South Shore Park in Mequon.
Officials with the Mequon Nature Preserve call it a 'Dragonfly Boom,' - when migrating dragonflies and weather conditions line up just right to have them settle on Wisconsin waterways.
