SPASH runners help competitor cross the finish line

NEENAH, Wis. (WAOW) -- In a true moment of sportsmanship, two Stevens Point Area Senior High cross-country runners helped a competing runner cross the finish line during a meet in Neenah on Friday.
According to the SPASH Panthers Facebook page, a runner from Marquette was near the finish line in second place when he lost his footing and took a fall. SPASH student Cooper Erickson turned around after passing the Marquette student, stopping short of completing the race.
Erickson, along with SPASH teammate Ethan Olds, encouraged their competitor to get back up and helped him cross the finish line together.
In a Facebook post, SPASH Panthers writing, "The sportsmanship shows the character that we aspire for all of our athletes and many have it! That character will serve them (and us) well after they are done competing and living in our communities!"
Thank you, Cooper and Ethan, for making us Wisconsin Proud!
SPASH cross-country runner Aloysius Franzen also set a course record and took first place during Friday's meet.