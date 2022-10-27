Spece heater safety check

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Experts are sharing safety reminders when it comes to heating sources like space heaters.
While space-heaters are popular, they can also be dangerous, causing hundreds of fires and killing dozens every year.
It's important to remember to clean them thoroughly, as sediment, dust, and other particles that may be caught inside could be flammable.
Never use an extension cord, and always check the wattage, and never leave space heaters unattended.
"Make sure they're in the open and free and you don't have you know, garbage cans around them or cardboard or paper of any sort, because it's still an electric heater and it could set something on fire." said Mark Grokowski, Electrical Department at ACE Hardware.
He said when using a gas heater, be sure to leave it in a place with plenty of ventilation to prevent chances of carbon monoxide poisoning.