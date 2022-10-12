Special Ed needs in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WAOW) -- Families spoke out on the challenges they're facing when it comes to special education in Wisconsin.
A public forum hosted by the Wisconsin Council on Special Education, allowed families, educators, and others to speak on the challenged and successes of special education in Wisconsin.
One mother said her son, who is both visually impaired and hearing impaired, suffered from the way education was handled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They couldn't benefit from virtual instruction because they couldn't see it, they couldn't hear it, he couldn't be on virtual because he couldn't sit there, he couldn't do it," said Ann Yurcet, "plus nothing was modified, he lost his schooling because everybody had to go back."
She said her son isn't getting the education he needs and deserves and is asking for things to change.
The information gathered at the forum will be used by the council in advising the department of public instruction on the needs of special ed students.