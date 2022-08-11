Spencer man captures Iceland volcano eruption

(WAOW) -- A volcano outside of Reykjavik, Iceland had erupted while Spencer's Noah Zastrow was on a family vacation earlier this week.
Zastrow then got his camera and drone and made the journey to capture the eruption on film.
He was told by other drone pilots horror stories of drones getting too close to the magma, resulting in them melting, so most of his footage came from high above.
Despite the risks and the long walk to get there, Zastrow says seeing the volcano firsthand was an experience he will never forget.
"I don't know if I'll ever capture anything on video that can live up to an active, erupting volcano, especially a new one," he said.
Thousands have been flocking to the area to see it firsthand; Zastrow said it takes about two hours to get to the volcano from the nearest parking lot.