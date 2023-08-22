 Skip to main content
Spencer School District creates a playground with disability accommodations

  • Updated
lunar playground
Veonna King

Spencer, Wis. (WAOW) -- The news playground is featuring jungle gyms, slides, and wheel chair access.

The project has been in progress for almost a year and it was created by the Spencer Youth Recreations.

Spencer Youth Recreations is a non profit organization that promotes health and fitness within the Spencer community.  

The Lunar Landing Playground is one of the organization projects. 

"About five thousand square feet of molded rubber surface that will allow will chair users to access the playground equipment behind me and a ramp that allows a wheel chair," said President of Spencer Youth Recreation, Jordan Buss. 

The playground will include nine slides, places to climb, sensory features, and wheel chair ramps.

If you or someone else would like to donate you can visit their website. 