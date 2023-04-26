Spotty service in Stevens Point result of tower transition

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Stevens Point cell phone users may have noticed ongoing coverage issues on calls in the last few weeks in certain parts of town.
"If it's anywhere in town basically from the roundabout to downtown-ish, then it just doesn't work," said Henry Osterbrink of Stevens Point, as multiple carriers, from AT&T to Verizon to Sprint have seen customers lose reception, creating communication hurdles.
"My stepson works over at the new Cousins, who will try to call me when he needs a ride home, and it's two bad signals competing with each other for terrible," Osterbrink added.
Some of the problems have been attributed to work being done at Albertson Hall on the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campus.
The cell towers that had been on its roof are in the process of being moved to the Chemistry Biology Building roof, according to the university.
A spokesperson from AT&T tells News 9 it has set up a portable cell site on campus, and is working with the university on a permanent solution.
"They knew it was coming and they could have done something more proactively to get the new towers up before they had to have the outage here," Osterbrink said.
It may take at least two more weeks before the reception levels return to normal, which may cause peoples' patience to be tested further.
"We pay for the service and you expect to be able to use it, and I'm sure they're not going to give discounts on our monthly bill for that," Osterbrink said.
News 9 also reached to Verizon and Sprint to get updates on their end, but did not hear back by press time.