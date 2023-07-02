ST. GERMAIN, Wis. (WAOW) — St. Germain hosted its annual Independence Day Celebration dating back decades for the community.
The event was free for all families to come and enjoy a day full of fun activities, live entertainment, and a Parade.
The St. Germain committee President Cornelia Lough stated the event was jam-packed.
"14 exhibits and events which include the wildlife, and they brought two hawks and two owls," said Lough.
The parade had many fire trucks and city officials passing out candy on fire trucks.
The event ended with live music and fireworks.
For more information, check out their website.