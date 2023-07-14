 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will continue
to move across the state, causing the air quality index (AQI) for
PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It
is possible that isolated to scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI
PM2.5 could develop, with the best chance for this to occur across
southern Wisconsin. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should consider avoiding prolonged or heavy
exertion. Everyone else should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts until midnight Sunday (Saturday night). The southern half
of the state will see the heaviest smoke impacts until noon
Sunday. While it is likely that this advisory will be allowed to
expire as planned for northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend
the end-time of the advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

State budget a win for dentists, oral health

  • Updated
  • 0
dental 1

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Part of the newly-signed state budget means it may be easier for you to get into the dental chair.

Some $20 million was set aside to help oral hygiene programs across the state, specifically to address a shortage of workers.

“We have a tremendous shortage especially of dental hygienists and dental assistants statewide. Dental hygienists especially and this is money that will be ear marked to the Wisconsin technical college system specifically to expand dental hygiene and dental workforce programs to train more people.” said Patrick Tepe former WDA President

dental 2

The Wisconsin Dental Association praised the move, grateful to the budget committee and Governor Tony Evers for keeping the allotment in.

“I think governor Evers recognizes oral health is important I think that’s what it boils down to he also recognizes as well as the joint finance committee that we have a crisis as far as dental workforce we have workforce issues across the state in many industries but the problem on the dental side is that these are positions that are not quickly trained.” said Tepe.

This budget will additionally allow Marquette to establish a dedicated clinic that will initially treat up to 500 patients with special needs.

Health officials say oral health is often tied to overall physical and mental health as well.