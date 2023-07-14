State budget a win for dentists, oral health

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Part of the newly-signed state budget means it may be easier for you to get into the dental chair.
Some $20 million was set aside to help oral hygiene programs across the state, specifically to address a shortage of workers.
“We have a tremendous shortage especially of dental hygienists and dental assistants statewide. Dental hygienists especially and this is money that will be ear marked to the Wisconsin technical college system specifically to expand dental hygiene and dental workforce programs to train more people.” said Patrick Tepe former WDA President
The Wisconsin Dental Association praised the move, grateful to the budget committee and Governor Tony Evers for keeping the allotment in.
“I think governor Evers recognizes oral health is important I think that’s what it boils down to he also recognizes as well as the joint finance committee that we have a crisis as far as dental workforce we have workforce issues across the state in many industries but the problem on the dental side is that these are positions that are not quickly trained.” said Tepe.
This budget will additionally allow Marquette to establish a dedicated clinic that will initially treat up to 500 patients with special needs.
Health officials say oral health is often tied to overall physical and mental health as well.