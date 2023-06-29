 Skip to main content
State budget passes Assembly floor, now moves on to Gov. Evers desk

  • Updated
  • 0
State Capitol in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin State budget has passed the Assembly floor, sending it to Gov. Evers desk to sign or veto. 

This comes after the budget passed the state Senate on Wednesday evening, in a vote of 20 to 13, with all Democrats and two Republicans voting against it. 

The proposed budget as it stands includes a 3.5 million dollar income tax cut, a one billion dollar increase to public school funding and raises for state employees, prosecutors and public defenders. 

If it were to pass, it would become the largest state tax cut in Wisconsin history. 

Republic representatives said they want to draw more people into the state, and compete with states like Florida, which have no income tax. 

"What we wanna do, is put ourselves on that path by collapsing one of our tax brackets, going from four to three, dropping the percentage across the board for all taxpayers in the state and have a tax cut that impacts every taxpayer here in the state," said Sen. Pat Testin, (R) Stevens Point. 

But Thursday, House Democrats criticized the budget, and said it gives even bigger tax cuts to the wealthy. 

"The money spent that could have been spent on childcare accounts, on post-partum eligibility, on ensuring that we are providing for our homeless veterans and for our veterans that are undergoing challenges, people who have served this country admirably and deserve our support in return, we could do that with the money that we would save just by eliminating the tax cut for the top bracket," said Rep. Tip McGuire, (D) of Kenosha. 

One of the things missing from the budget: any kind of funding to the UW system's office of Diversity, Inclusivity and Equity.

