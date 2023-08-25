State investigates Rapids YMCA for alleged abuse

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin State Department of Children & Families is investigating allegations of child abuse from an area YMCA.
According to the DCF home page for the South Wood County YMCA, several instances in June were brought to their attention.
That includes a worker at the child care center allegedly backhanding a child across the forehead.
Another report says a worker threatened children, and force-fed them food, though it is not immediately clear if all of these incidents were from the same employee.
Officials with the YMCA have not returned requests for comment to News 9.
The Wisconsin Rapids Tribune reports a meeting will be held at 6:00pm Monday (8/28) evening at the YMCA for concerned parents.