State lawmaker says Medford plant closure could stem from larger problem

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Phillips-Medisize's plant in Medford will close by next fall, and 7th District Representative Tom Tiffany says the closing could be part of a larger problem.
He says inflation may have something to do with the plant closing, with the company telling News 9 last week the closure was due, in part, to a decrease in demand.
"Is this inflation now beginning to turn into unemployment? I hope this is not the leading edge of what could be more situations like this," Tiffany said.
The company will be laying off all 170 of its employees; Tiffany recommends those currently working at the Medford plant start looking for new opportunities, whether inside or outside the company.
"We know employers have hundreds of job openings throughout this region, including the Medford area. I think for someone that's being displaced, there should be opportunity in the Medford area, hopefully for all of them," he said.
Stick with News 9 as we continue to gather details on what the impending closure means for residents.