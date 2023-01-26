State, local officials part of task force to help trafficking victims

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice has launched an initiative that aims to take on human trafficking and offer help to victims.
Attorney General Josh Kaul was at the Women's Community in Wausau Thursday to announce the start of the Wisconsin Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force.
Those who plan to directly work with the task force say their reach for helping victims will be greatly expanded.
"People often think about trafficking as something in larger cities, and we know clearly it's happening in more rural parts of the county, in the northern part of the state, here in Marathon County," said Jane Graham Jennings, the executive director of The Women's Community in Wausau, an advocacy group for victims.
The reach of the program is anticipated to help law enforcement at the municipal level.
"We're given the opportunity to not only have more resources to get the training out there for our officers, as well as in the long run, being able to provide more resources to our victims, especially," said Melinda Pauls, a captain with the Wausau Police Department.
The increased level of support is also expected to involve more personalized help for victims.
"There's actually going to be specific people that will be part of the task force who are located here in central Wisconsin, so that we can have a direct resource here when we're dealing with trafficking cases that will have some other partners in the area to help out," Graham Jennings said.
The understanding around who is a victim of trafficking and its definition has evolved over time, and Kaul says the success of initiatives like this one will depend on honesty and accuracy.
There had already been a similar effort in Wisconsin that ended in 2017, but the message remains the same: if you see something, say something.
"It may be nothing, but you may be helping someone that you didn't know. So any time you see something that looks weird or seems weird, you can call our 24 hour line and we can walk you through next steps," Graham Jennings said.
That confidential line the Women's Community offers is 715-842-7323.
You can also contact 1-888-373-7888 for the national hotline, or click here for more resources.