State workforce to need massive influx, study finds

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Amid ongoing worker shortages in a variety of industries, findings from Wisconsin-based Forward Analytics say those challenges may get more dire.
"If we're looking at this 25 to 64-year-old population, we don't have enough young people to replace the Baby Boomers that are going to retire over this next decade," said Dale Knapp, the director of Forward Analytics.
By 2030, according to their study, the state's working population will decline by about 130,000.
"The only way, really, to solve that problem is with migration from other states or other countries," Knapp said.
That void will not play favorites, either, since every corner of the job market is expected to be affected.
In Marathon County, Northcentral Technical College is already doing their part to get ahead of the curve, in catering to young people with careers they're passionate about.
"There's many, many great companies here," said Brad Gast, the dean of workforce training at NTC. "If we can make that alignment early, so those students go on that pathway, that's crucial. They don't waste time going into a career field they may not be interested in," he added.
While filling jobs in the present is also key, the troubles that may lie ahead will depend on keeping people employed long-term.
"I do believe that as we look at our local economy, our strategy is to retain. How do we retain these individuals, how do we make sure they know there's opportunites here locally," Gast said.
Plus, as Knapp alluded to, the state may have to retain people that visit.
"You can't force people to move, but I think one of the things we need to do is make sure people know all of the assets the state has," Knapp said.
That study also says more than 300,000 families left Wisconsin between 2012 and 2020 for a non-neighboring state.